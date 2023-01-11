Newcastle boss Eddie Howe speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Leicester: "I thought we were excellent. We showed really good intensity and created lots of chances so the only disappointment is that we didn’t score more. I wasn't worried though as when you are creating chances you know you will take them eventually. We were wasteful and their keeper played well but the lads stuck at it and got their reward.

"I am so pleased for Dan Burn - that was an incredible moment for him. This is his club and he is savouring every moment. You couldn’t make that goal up from him, right-footed and straight into the corner.

"The goal came at an amazing time too. We needed it and it was a top quality finish. We've still got a long way to go before we can talk about winning silverware. We're just pleased to be in it. It's a two-legged semi-final and that's what we will relish and savour. We will try to be competitive and give it our best shot."