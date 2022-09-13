Lucas Moura is Tottenham's only injury doubt for the match, which follows the postponement of their Premier League trip to Manchester City﻿.

The forward has missed Spurs' past five matches with a calf injury, and was not involved in training on Monday.

B﻿oss Antonio Conte otherwise has a fully fit squad to choose from and has said his players will have to accept squad rotation this season, especially in attack where Tottenham have Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison.

"The old habit was that the players were used to playing in every game," said Conte.

"What happened in this type of situation is that you don't have great possibilities to win. You try to make the players happy, but big clubs have a big squad, a deep squad."

