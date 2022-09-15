Rigas Futbola Skola, H﻿eart of Midlothian's European Conference League hosts on Thursday, were only promoted to the Virsliga in 2016 after Skonto failed to obtain a licence.

They won their national title for the first time last year, completing a league and cup double, and currently occupy third place, seven points behind leaders Valmiera after 28 matches.

With an array of physically imposing players standing at over 6ft, RFS are unbeaten in their latest 10 matches in all competitions, including a Monday's 3-0 win over Spartaks Jurmala following that shock 1-1 draw away to Fiorentina in their Group A opener.

Serbian striker Andrej Ilic is their main attacking threat, scoring 20 goals this season, including two in his last two games.

Kevin Friesenbichler, formerly of Austria Vienna and Sturm Graz, adds to their firepower, while centre-half Vitalijs Maksimenko had short spells with Brighton and Kilmarnock.

RFS played in the Europa League qualifiers for the first time in 2018 and did not win their first European two-legged tie until beating Faroese side KI Klaksvik three years later.

Having lost to HJK Helsinki in the Champions League first qualifying round, they beat Maltese champions Hibernians and Northern Ireland's Linfield on penalties in the Conference League qualifiers to become only the second Latvian club to reach the group stages of a European competition.