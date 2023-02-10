'A superb appointment': Your views on Burrows

We asked for your thoughts after Alan Burrows was announced as Aberdeen's new chief executive.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Anon: Having dealt with Alan in his time at Fir Park, have no doubt this is a superb appointment both for Alan and for the Dons.

Andrew: Burrows seems like the exact guy we need. And it's good the club are making changes to the backroom staff before the footballing positions. No point appointing a manager before everything in the background has been stabilised. Now lets get a proper qualified DOF and take our time appointing a manager.

Dennis: Considering the chairman's appointments so far this latest addition will have a lot to prove. Coming from a team who are in a lower position and struggling - this doesn't give a lot of confidence to the team and the fans for the future.

Peter: If only all the people Cormack hired had experience - we wouldn't be where we are right now. A very good move to bring Burrows in.

William: Hopefully this will be a good move. Dave Cormack, whilst undoubtedly passionate about the club, needs this appointment as it lets him step back and be the figurehead of the club while letting a CEO run the club.