Kilmarnock 1-0 Dundee United: What did the manager say

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes: "I thought we were terrific. We were nervy at the start, and we had to recover from the penalty and I have my goalkeeper to thank for saving it.

"Once we hit our stride, we were knocking on the door, asking the question, being really aggressive and moving the ball. I thought my front two lead the line and did everything but score. Tonight it was a really strong performance. I'm just disappointed we didn't make the most of our opportunities and we couldn't relax and enjoy the game more.

"It's a bugbear. There'll be games were we can't be as negligent in those areas. We need to show more calmness and conviction.

"It was a great debut for Luke Chambers. He played a part in the goal, he picked out the pass, he was quality in possession. He was making his senior debut at 18, there's a lot of nerves, but the level of performance was very mature.

[On getting a striker in] "There's funds there to utilise. WE hit the post with a couple of front players yesterday. We'd still like to look at the free agent market and you never know, we might be able to pluck someone who can help us."