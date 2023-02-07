'All good runs must end... so can we stun Celtic again?'

Andrew Christie, Misery Hunters podcast, external

Arsenal’s Invincibles are toppled by Man United, October 2004. The Minnesota Twins defeat the 20-0 Oakland A’s in the 2002 Division Series. Any Simpsons episode this side of 1999. All good runs come to an end.

On Saturday it was the turn of St Mirren’s 12-game unbeaten home run to fall as Stephen Robinson’s side stuttered to a 1-0 loss to Hibs.

Overall, it was a game of little incident and few chances, with both sides trading short but fruitless spells of dominance.

The game essentially boiled down to two major chances. On 38 minutes Curtis Main found himself the recipient of a slack Aiden McGeady backpass with Hibs keeper David Marshall well out of position, the striker firing disappointingly high and wide, unable to add to his three goals in the previous two games.

Hibs’ chance fell to Elie Youan on 76 minutes, a quick counter landing at the feet of the in-form Frenchman on the edge of the 18-yard box. With his marker Marcus Fraser already on a booking and caught in two minds, Youan is allowed the opportunity to set himself and rifle low past a helpless Trevor Carson.

The run ends.

With St Mirren facing Motherwell (A), Ross County (H) and St Johnstone (A) this month, there is ample opportunity for the Buddies to put some points on the board in a race for Europe that will likely go right to the wire.

Before that though, a Scottish Cup trip to Parkhead awaits. A formidable challenge to say the least. It is now 142 days since Celtic’s last defeat, and an incredible 738 days since their last domestic loss at home.

The last side to perform both these feats? St Mirren.

Like I said, all good runs come to an end…