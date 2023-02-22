West Ham are likely to need to rely on their results at home to stay in the Premier League, says BBC Radio London sports editor Phil Parry.

The Hammers dropped back into the relegation zone after a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on Sunday - a game in which they managed just one shot on target.

"They just didn’t look like they were going to create anything," said Parry on BBC Radio London's latest The Far Post podcast.

"They’ve scored 19 goals. They've scored seven away from home. They've won one away game all season. They've picked up two points from the past seven away games.

"There's so much pressure on their home form to stay up. If they want to get out of it, it’s going to be at home."

West Ham's next match is indeed at home, against fellow relegation candidates Nottingham Forest.

A victory would lift them to within two points of Steve Cooper's side and also out of the bottom three, unless other results go against them.

Pressure has been growing on manager David Moyes, but he retains the full support of the club's board.

"I still feel West Ham won’t be in the bottom three, but there won’t suddenly be a surge in the table," added Parry.

"I think there are three worse teams in the Premier League, but they have some big games coming up.

"David Moyes isn’t someone who is unaware of how difficult it can be, and that’s a good thing to have as a manager. He’s not going to sleepwalk towards it."