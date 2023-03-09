Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, is on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's summer wishlist, as is 22-year-old Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus from the Dutchman's former club Ajax. (TalkSport), external

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is expected to leave the Premier League club in the summer after rejecting two new contract offers. The 27-year-old Spaniard, whose deal runs out in 2024, has been linked with Tottenham and Chelsea. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's gossip column