The title race that never went away

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

It may have been a 15-game unbeaten run, it may have seen Manchester City extend their lead at the top to 12 points at one point, but the title race was never over.

Pep Guardiola banged this drum repeatedly throughout December and January, demanding that City would lose when all others seem to think it impossible.

For as long as Liverpool had one or two games in hand, the title race was never going away. Twelve points difference could always become six, and a game at Etihad Stadium between the pair in April could see that down to three. Now, six points can become three ahead of that showdown.

But wouldn't you rather be the hunted than the hunter? You hold the cards. City are still in the driving seat.

So yes, the talk of the title race grows louder again, but it was always there. But it's advantage Manchester City. They've big games ahead, so have Liverpool. The Blues' advantage is that those big games are at home too.