Brian: In addition to many other struggles at the moment, Spurs seem much worse when they play at night than on a weekend afternoon. Just a coincidence? Or do they need some kind of better preparation for that kind of game?

John: Very disappointing. Questions need to be asked on why we are so woeful in a midfield which has no attacking knowhow. The squad needs an overhaul but I suspect Mr Levy will go bargain shopping at Primark when we really need to be at Harrods.

Freddy: Spurs should feel lucky to have Conte after last night’s defeat as it’s not the manager that’s the problem - it’s the weak defending from people like Davies and Winks. It’s also the fact that, at the moment, we are way too inconsistent as there seems not to be a winning mentality at the club. This needs to change to get top four.

Tim: Since the start of the year, the results have been uncanny. Apart from losing at home against Southampton and Wolves in consecutive games, it has been WLWLWLWL, so after the tired performance last night against Middlesbrough, Everton should be worried on Monday. A thin squad unable to maintain the intensity for two consecutive games?

