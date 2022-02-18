BBC Sport

Liverpool v Norwich: What does the form show?

  • Liverpool have won 13 of their past 15 Premier League games against the Canaries (drawn two), netting 47 goals in these matches (3.1 per game).

  • Norwich have won just one of their past 12 away league games against Liverpool, winning 1-0 in April 1994. They’ve never scored more than once in these 12 visits, netting just seven goals in total.

  • The Reds average 2.8 goals-per-game in the Premier League against Norwich (53 goals in 19 games), their highest rate against any side they’ve faced at least five times in the competition.

  • Jurgen Klopp's side are unbeaten in their last 28 Premier League games kicking off at 15:00 on a Saturday (won 25, drawn three), since a 2-0 loss at Hull City in February 2017.

  • Following their 3-0 win at Watford last month, Norwich are looking to win back-to-back Premier League away games for the first time since January 2012. However, the Canaries have won just one of their 25 away top-flight games against sides in the top three (drawn eight, lost 16), beating Manchester City 3-2 on the final day of the 2012-13 campaign.