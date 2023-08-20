'Crossroads moment' at Rugby Park a painful 'reminder' - McGregor

Celtic captain Callum McGregor says Sunday's Viaplay Cup defeat by Kilmarnock is "a reminder for everyone that you don't just have the God given right to turn up and win trebles".

The 1-0 defeat at Rugby Park means new manager Brendan Rodgers' side cannot match last season's domestic clean sweep.

"Not good enough," was midfielder McGregor's assessment talking to Celtic TV. "Celtic teams - you have to play with a certain level of personality and quality and we didn't do that.

"You come here and you have to fight and find a way to win the game, find the quality moment to win the game and we didn't do that. So that's disappointing."

McGregor recalled a similar sticky start to the season under previous manager Ange Postecoglou.

"We have to learn from it now," he said. "We are at a sort of crossroads for the season, similar to maybe two years ago when the new manager came in.

"The only way we are going to get better is if everyone sticks together and it serves as a reminder that, every time you cross the pitch, you have to give everything.

"We are not going to make excuses for the pitch being dry. We came here last year and won 4-0 and showed enough quality.

"People talk about our cup record being very good, but that's because you turn up and play. It's hugely disappointing. Everybody will feel it, but you can't let it fester, you can't let it snowball."