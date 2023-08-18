Anthony Elanga feels it would be "amazing" if he can use his experiences from Manchester United to help Nottingham Forest progress this season.

The young forward made an instant impact by coming off the bench to assist on his debut for the Reds in their narrow defeat to Arsenal at the weekend.

Elanga believes with the players the club now have, they will be able to push more teams close in the league.

Speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham's Shut Up And Show More Football podcast, the 21-year-old said: "It's an historical club in itself and the coach, the staff here and the players they have - young, hungry and ambitious players wanting to win wanting to get better, wanting to elevate their own game.

"I feel like that could just help Forest to where they deserve to be. I feel like this season we could really show teams who we are and what we're capable of doing."

Elanga, a Manchester United academy graduate, is hoping his time spent playing alongside players like Cristiano Ronaldo can help his new side.

"You look at what some of those [United] players have won in the past and you'd be silly not to take advice from them. But, I always tried to listen and take as much advice as I could from the players that were there, bring it here, bring some of that experience with me of playing against teams in big European competitions," he added.

"I just tried to learn as much as I could and if I can bring that here and try and help this team even one percent, that would be amazing for me. I am just ready to do that this season."

