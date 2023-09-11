The display of Kyle Walker against Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk was "man against boy" for much of England's draw with Ukraine, says former Scotland winger Pat Nevin.

He was fulsome in praising the Manchester City defender, saying he has "very few weaknesses".

"How to get round Walker? You don't try what Mudryk tried and attempt a foot race," said Nevin on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "You're wasting your time.

"Walker likes using his physicality and he is very special at the moment. You have to try to get possession where he can be uncomfortable, doing one on ones in the box to try to tempt him into something rash.

"On Saturday, it was man against boy for most of the time."

The Athletic's Adam Crafton agreed, explaining the 33-year-old's care of his body was the explanation for his longevity.

"There is no sign he is going to lose half a yard of pace," said Crafton. "He looks so assured and confident and it is a real testament to him.

"That was also part of Bayern Munich's thinking this summer [when they tried to sign him]. Boss Thomas Tuchel wanted him to be a leader and set an example.

"That shows the esteem he is held in within the European game."

