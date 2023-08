Manchester United are considering a surprise move for Tottenham's 28-year-old Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

United have enquired about Brentford's English defender Rico Henry, 26, as they ponder options to replace injured English left-back Luke Shaw. (Mail), external

But they are also set to reject the latest offer from West Ham for England defender Harry Maguire, with manager Erik ten Hag keen to keep him amid the club's mounting injury problems. (talkSPORT), external

Brazil midfielder Fred appears to have confirmed 25-year-old Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir's imminent move to Manchester United by wishing his Fenerbahce team-mate well at Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News), external

