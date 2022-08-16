Rangers undone by set-piece frailties

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be concerned that Rangers twice - avoidably - conceded from corners.

PSV possess plenty of height, but their opener was a scruffy affair stemming from a routine delivery that should have been dealt with, while Armando Obispo was afforded too much space for the second. Rangers must provide sterner resistance next week.

The hosts also found themselves stretched in midfield at times, with Cody Gakpo and Ismael Saibari offering pace and width and PSV not afraid to go direct.

Yet while only operating at their peak in bursts, Van Bronckhorst's men showed resolve to secure a draw and trouble a defence that has conceded in all six games this season.

Antonio Colak continues to grow in stature as the Ibrox side's striking figurehead, with the Croatia international having netted for the fourth game running. His link-up play and finishing prowess will be crucial in the decider.

Malik Tillman and Tom Lawrence also offered glimpses of inspiration and Rangers will head to Eindhoven confident they can create the chances to progress to the Champions League promised land, where a £30m-plus windfall awaits.