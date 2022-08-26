Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton's Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Toffees boss:

No bid has come in yet from Chelsea for Anthony Gordon and Lampard insisted "he's our player and remains so - he is in the squad for tomorrow".

He added that Gordon "has been a pleasure to work with and it’s understandable people will be interested in him because of the level of player he is".

The door is still open for Dele Alli at Everton, but his loan move to Besiktas "is the right thing".

Lampard said he is short on attacking options and said bringing in a new striker before deadline day "will happen".

Tom Davies is in contention to face Brentford, though Abdoulaye Doucoure is out.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is "slightly ahead of schedule and will train next week".

Lampard said: "I’m pleased with performances, I’m pleased with the way the lads are training, I’m pleased with the spirit of the group. The next thing is results."

Everton must have patience with Amadou Onana because he is a player "for now and the future".

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here