Lampard on Gordon, potential signings and Calvert-Lewin's return

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton's Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Toffees boss:

  • No bid has come in yet from Chelsea for Anthony Gordon and Lampard insisted "he's our player and remains so - he is in the squad for tomorrow".

  • He added that Gordon "has been a pleasure to work with and it’s understandable people will be interested in him because of the level of player he is".

  • The door is still open for Dele Alli at Everton, but his loan move to Besiktas "is the right thing".

  • Lampard said he is short on attacking options and said bringing in a new striker before deadline day "will happen".

  • Tom Davies is in contention to face Brentford, though Abdoulaye Doucoure is out.

  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin is "slightly ahead of schedule and will train next week".

  • Lampard said: "I’m pleased with performances, I’m pleased with the way the lads are training, I’m pleased with the spirit of the group. The next thing is results."

  • Everton must have patience with Amadou Onana because he is a player "for now and the future".

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here