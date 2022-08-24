Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has revealed that the club's board voted against signing Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, this summer. (Bild via Mail), external

A new offer for Ajax forward Antony, 22, is expected to be submitted by United as the club push to sign the Brazil international. (Gianluigi Longari via Twitter), external

Manchester United are still interested in signing Barcelona's 25-year-old Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, despite the arrival of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, 30, from Real Madrid. (Mirror), external

United are considering a move for Borussia Monchengladbach and Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer, 33. (Independent), external

Manchester United want to offer Eintracht Frankfurt and Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, 32, an annual salary of around 10-11 million euros (£8m-£9m) to join the club. (Sport1 - in German), external

Manchester United's Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 28, will travel to Marseille on Wednesday to undergo a medical before completing a move to the French club. (Fabrizio Romano via Twitter), external

