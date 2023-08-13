Motherwell 2-1 Hibernian: What the manager said

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell: "It was a bit of a stand off. We hit the woodwork, but other than that there wasn't really anything in the game.

"But we have to have that foundation. But in the second half we got those moments of quality and I felt we were really comfortable in the game.

"The penalty in the modern game is a penalty. But if it finished 2-0 we would have deserved our clean sheet because Liam Kelly hasn't had a save to make."

On Mika Biereth: "He looks physically strong and powerful, but if he goes 10 yards further back and gives it up we don't get the goal. So it's about creating the mentality and he led that really well when he came on. Delighted with his performance."