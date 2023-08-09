We asked where you think West Ham will end up finishing this season.

Here are your thoughts:

Steve: After last season's Premier League fiasco, a nice steady campaign will be an improvement. A top-10 league finish and a good cup run will be OK. The David Moyes saga has to end soon. I can see him going if the Premier League campaign gets off to a shocker.

Terry: We have so much unrest, infighting, players and staff wishing to leave, and players reluctant to join. With a very negative manager, we will have a much greater chance of relegation than finishing top half.

Rob: If we end up losing Paqueta, we are going to struggle to stay up. We are considerably weaker than last season and we only just managed to avoid relegation. It will be a total failure from the board to improve over the summer if we do struggle.

Ian: Signing new players won't guarantee any league position. We were all so excited last year, after £169m spent, and we were still around the relegation zone for a high percentage of the season. Even without new signings, I believe we have a better manager, support and squad than at least six other teams in the Premier League. Stop panicking, have faith!

Faith: I think West Ham will finish mid-table and be disappointing in the Europa League. This lack of activity when bringing players in, after quite a few have left, is very worrying. Even if we do manage to fill a few vacant spots, without any pre-season to bed in and get used to the team, it will mean we won't actually kick on until October, at the earliest. It will be too late.