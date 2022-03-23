Norwich talking point: Where will the Canaries finish?

Gary Gowers, My Football Writer, external

As ridiculous as it seems, right now our points target is 22 – which is probably 12 or 13 points short of what it will take to survive. But such is the lowering of our expectations because of this pitiful campaign, success right now would look like getting only the second-worst points total in the club’s Premier League history.

However, I’m not sure we’ll make it. I predict 19 points.

Where will we finish? Easy one – 20th.

What we’d like from the remaining nine games and what I suspect we’ll get are two very different things.

I would love City to bow out with all guns blazing and dish out a bloody nose or two to the 'big six' as they squabble among themselves for the Champions League places. Something like a shock win at Old Trafford over the most average of Manchester United teams, or a final-day victory to deny Spurs a top-four place would be good.

Even in dire Premier League campaigns of the recent past we’ve always managed a surprise win or two to lift the flagging spirits. but there’s been no sign this time around and, if I’m honest, I’m not expecting there to be.

What I fear is a continuation of this meekest of surrenders, aided and abetted by lackadaisical defending, a hot-knife-through-butter midfield and a powderpuff attack. I so want them to prove me wrong, but the collective spirit has been broken. If the club doesn’t (appear to) believe it can compete at this level, how are the fans supposed to?

Happy days.

