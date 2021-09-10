Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

In years gone by, the thought of an Albion manager praying for his players to return from an International break injury free would have seemed implausible. Now Graham Potter will take stock after his goalkeeper made his debut for Spain, his centre-back made a late impact for the Republic of Ireland and one of his midfielders made a nuisance of himself in the final minutes against England.

Sanchez, Duffy and Moder may well be weary but Potter will want them fit and firing as they head into a first-ever clash with Brentford in the Premier League. As well as a visit to a new stadium, fans may get the chance to see Marc Cucurella make his debut after his move from Getafe, with Solly March likely to be on the bench after a hamstring injury.

The Seagulls head coach is a big admirer of Thomas Frank, his team’s defensive solidity and variety in attacking areas. However, Potter was keen pre-match to remind everyone that his own side can be dangerous despite a lacklustre performance against Everton.

The last time these two met there were two different managers in charge and two goals after the 90-minute mark in a 3-3 thriller. With both teams on the front foot at the start of this season, we could be set for another enthralling encounter.