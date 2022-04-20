Norwich v Newcastle: Who makes your Canaries XI?

Norwich welcome Newcastle to Carrow Road in the Premier League on Saturday, knowing three points will be vital if they're to keep in touch with the sides above the relegation zone.

But who should make it into Dean Smith's starting XI?

Do you trust the same players that were only downed by an inspired Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford last Saturday?

Or are Billy Gilmour and Przemyslaw Placheta in your thoughts?

Either way, it's time to choose your Canaries side to face Newcastle