With a goal and an assist, Ivan Toney was your man of the match in our Player Rater after Brentford bagged their first Premier League away win with a 2-0 triumph at Wolves.

Toney gave the Bees a first-half lead with a well-struck penalty and then set up Bryan Mbeumo for his first top-flight goal just a few minutes later.

