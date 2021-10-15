Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before his return to Arsenal as a manager.

Here are the key lines from the Crystal Palace boss' news conference:

All players have returned from international duty "fit and ready to go";

On the injured Eberechi Eze, he added: "Eze is fit and getting better. He is taking part in the collective but we aren't putting pressure or putting dates on when he could be ready";

He is "really looking forward" to going back to Arsenal, where he spent nine years as a player. "I arrived at the football club as a kid and left as a man," said Vieira. "It's a club where I played my best football. It will be emotional but I will put that on the side. It's about performing well and trying to get points";

On Mikel Arteta: "I don't know him well as a man. As a player he was a really good player and had a wonderful career. He reminds me a bit of Didier Deschamps because when Didier was playing you knew he'd go on to be a manager";

On Palace turning their good performances into points: "We are getting really close to what we want. We are still making mistakes that cost us points. It is important we turn good performances into wins."

