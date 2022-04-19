Newcastle v Crystal Palace: What does the form show?

Newcastle have lost three of their last six league games against Crystal Palace (W2 D1), as many as they had in their previous 24 against the Eagles (W15 D6).

Crystal Palace won this fixture 2-1 last season – they’ve never won back-to-back away league games against Newcastle before.

Magpies manager Eddie Howe has lost each of his last three Premier League games against Crystal Palace, conceding eight goals in total. He had only lost one of his first seven against the Eagles, conceding nine goals in that run (W2 D4 L1).