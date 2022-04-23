Confirmed team news - Man City v Watford

Manchester City make six changes from the side that beat Brighton on Wednesday.

Ruben Dias, who returned from a hamstring injury when he came off the bench for the second half against the Seagulls, makes his first start since 1 March.

Oleksandar Zinchenko gets the nod at left-back, while Fernandinho comes into midfield to play alongside Rodri and Kevin de Bruyne.

Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish form the attack, and will be hoping to link up better than they did when they started at Wembley in last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final.

Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Sterling, Grealish, Jesus

Subs: Steffen, Ake, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer