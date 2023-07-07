Brown brings 'a wealth of experience'

Malky Mackay is "delighted" to bring versatile Irish full-back James Brown to Ross County.

The 25-year-old joins the Staggies on a two-year deal from English Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

In his native Ireland, he led to the Irish Premier Division in 2020 as captain Drogheda United.

Mackay added, "He has played in excess of 150 games and been a captain and a leader of the clubs he has been at.

"He brings a wealth of experience to the club and can operate in a number of positions on the right hand side”.

“We have been monitoring him for some time, both in Ireland and in the English leagues, and we are delighted to be able to see what he can do in the SPFL.”