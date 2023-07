Leeds United's long wait to appoint a manager is over, with Daniel Farke confirmed as the new man.

The former Norwich City boss arrives at Elland Road on a four-year deal after leaving Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of last season.

What do you make of the appointment? Is the 46-year-old the right man for the job? And more importantly, can he secure an immediate return to the Premier League?

