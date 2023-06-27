Emlyn Begley and Andy Cryer, BBC Sport

The big question.

Pep Guardiola has lost key midfielder and captain Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona but, with a £30m deal already agreed for Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic, Manchester City seem well equipped in midfield.

As one of the club's key performers last season, Rodri would be unlikely to make way for Declan Rice next season. The Spain midfielder out-performed Rice - and almost every midfielder in the league - on carries, duels, possession and possession won per 90 minutes in 2022-23.

Would his signing spell the end of the very successful John-Stones-in-midfield experiment?

Rice would be more than capable of playing alongside Rodri, allowing Stones to return to a more defensive role - especially if either Kyle Walker or Aymeric Laporte leave.

Stones, though, has excelled in his new midfield role and it would be a surprise to see him revert to just a defender.

As well as the imminent arrival of Kovacic, City also have England midfielder Kalvin Phillips waiting in the wings - having made just two Premier League starts last season. Rice would not want a repeat of that situation and a season on the bench.

He is also capable of playing further forward but, with just two assists and four goals for the Hammers last season, he is unlikely to be a serious alternative to the likes of Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez or Kevin de Bruyne.

