Analysis: Fulham 5-3 Leicester

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

Leicester are desperate for points and, with matches against Liverpool and Newcastle still to come, Foxes fans would have circled Fulham away as a must-win fixture in their battle to avoid the drop.

But against a side who had lost three of their previous four matches at home, they were woeful, going into the half-time break 3-0 down.

"The first half was nowhere near good enough," Leicester boss Dean Smith told BBC Match of the Day. "We gave away goals we shouldn't give away at this level.

"I didn't see that coming. We have been fairly resolute in the five games we've had with the exception of Everton."

Leicester remain just above the drop zone on goal difference at the time of writing, with relegation rivals Nottingham Forest and Everton both playing later on Monday.

"[I'm] hurting, this was a big game for us and we were not at it," Leicester forward James Maddison added to BBC Match of the Day.

"We didn't start the game well enough. We need to do the basics well."

I reckon Maddison's is an honest assessment of the match. Fulham did the simple things right, Leicester did not.