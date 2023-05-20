Fulham scored their 53rd and 54th Premier League goals of the season, their most in a single campaign in the competition and their most in a top-flight season since 1967-68 (56).

Crystal Palace have scored two or more goals in three of their five Premier League away games since Roy Hodgson took over in April (W2 D1 L2), as many times as they’d netted twice in their previous 14 on the road this season (3).

Fulham have failed to win any of their last 26 Premier League home games when conceding the first goal (D3 L23), since a 4-2 victory against Brighton in January 2019.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his 13th and 14th Premier League goals of the season, while only two Fulham players have ever netted more in a single campaign - Clint Dempsey (17 in 2011-12) and Dimitar Berbatov (15 in 2012-13).