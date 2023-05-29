Hearts 1-1 Hibs: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Hibs were held to a 1-1 draw at Tynecastle in the Edinburgh derby.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Fergus: We were close to a win. I think Nisbet's goal was superb and Youan was on fire again. I think most players are tired from the season we’ve had. Cadden isn’t as good as he was earlier in the season and Josh Campbell isn’t scoring every game anymore. It was a great game.

Kenny: Take Kevin Nesbit out of the team and we are left with very little. Another below average performance. Lee Johnson's conduct after the game was poor. What was he doing? We need a clear out and not just playing staff.

Rob: Hibs were the better team throughout and had it not been for injuries to Miller, Doyle-Hayes and Cadden I doubt hearts would have scraped their draw. The behaviour of their fans and staff was embarrassing. Constant time wasting and desperation to scrape a draw. The celebrations at the end like it was a title win proved it.