Sutton's prediction: 2-1

I may have won the predictions title this season but Chelsea did their best to destroy me. I should have just picked one outcome - win, lose or draw - at the start of the season and stuck with that all along, saying the same every week. I probably would have picked up more points from their games that way.

I don't seem to be able to call Chelsea right whatever I try, so this time I am basing my prediction purely on Nottingham Forest's abysmal away record.

Forest have just one win and six points from 17 games on the road, where they are conceding an average 2.4 goals a game.

Surely they won't get anything at Stamford Bridge - although this is Chelsea we are talking about. Blues interim manager Frank Lampard got his first win last week, although I am not sure they deserved to beat Bournemouth.

Now Frank needs a home win, and despite my better judgement I am going with them to get it. Stand by for a Forest victory then... nothing would surprise me here.

Joe's prediction: Forest seem to be finally getting to grips with the Premier League, but Chelsea have just won a game after a very long wait! This will be close and it might even be controversial... but I'm going for Chelsea to win this one too. 1-0

