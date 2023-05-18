Pick of the stats: Fulham v Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace have won five of their eight Premier League games since Roy Hodgson returned to the club (D1 L2), just one fewer than they had in their 28 previous games.
Fulham's Carlos Vinicius has scored three goals in his last four Premier League games, as many as he had in his first 32 in the competition.
Following their 3-0 win at Selhurst Park on Boxing Day, Fulham are looking to complete the Premier League double over Crystal Palace for the first time. They've done the league double against them just twice before, doing so in 1924-25 and 2000-01 (both in the second tier).