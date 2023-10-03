Brentford boss Thomas Frank said Ellery Balcombe "has big potential" after the goalkeepere signed a contract with the Bees.

The 23 year-old, who has s been at the club since he was eight, has signed a new four year deal, which has an option to extend by a further year.

Frank said: "I’m happy that Ellery has extended his contract; he is a Brentford person, through and through.

"No player’s pathway is the same. Ellery has been on a natural path as a goalkeeper – going on loans, developing and returning to us – and you can see how hard he has worked and how much he has put in.

"He has been more consistent, and he has big potential. We’re pleased that he sees his future here because we definitely feel the same way.”

