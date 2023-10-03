Fulham boss Marco Silva says Chelsea deserved their 2-0 victory over his side on Monday night, claiming his side gave the ball away too much.

Mykhailo Mudryk and Armando Broja were on the scoresheet to leave the Cottagers 13th with eight points from seven Premier League games.

Speaking after the match, Silva said: "It is clear at this level and against these types of teams we cannot make the mistakes we made. We were punished for the mistakes we made.

"Of course when you play in a derby the play is so intense from the first minute, then we concede two goals in two minutes. We had all the right conditions to avoid making the mistakes and suffering that.

"The first goal was too soft and the second goal we gave the ball away and our reaction was not enough. We should have been stronger to avoid them scoring the second goal, then of course when it is 2-0 you lose the confidence.

"Chelsea deserved the three points because they took advantage of our mistakes."

