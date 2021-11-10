Transfer news: Gerrard interested in Villa job
- Published
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is interested in becoming Aston Villa boss. (Sun), external
The Premier League club will make an official approach for Gerrard this week. (Telegraph - subscription required), external
Rangers say there has been no contact from Villa regarding Gerrard. (Scotsman - subscription required), external
Villa will need to pay Rangers £2m if the Premier League side decide to appoint Steven Gerrard as manager. (Express), external
