Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is interested in becoming Aston Villa boss. (Sun), external

The Premier League club will make an official approach for Gerrard this week. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Rangers say there has been no contact from Villa regarding Gerrard. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Villa will need to pay Rangers £2m if the Premier League side decide to appoint Steven Gerrard as manager. (Express), external

