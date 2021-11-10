BBC Sport

Transfer news: Gerrard interested in Villa job

Published

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is interested in becoming Aston Villa boss. (Sun), external

The Premier League club will make an official approach for Gerrard this week. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Rangers say there has been no contact from Villa regarding Gerrard. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Villa will need to pay Rangers £2m if the Premier League side decide to appoint Steven Gerrard as manager. (Express), external

