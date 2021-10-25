'This was as bad as it gets for United'

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

This was just about as bad as it gets for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players.

Humiliated, outplayed, outclassed and all in front of their own fans by Liverpool. This was a truly painful experience and one which has to raise further questions about Solskjaer.

United have talented players but where is the organisation? Where is the structure? What is the plan? Just three of many questions but none of the answers any clearer as they were ripped apart by a rampant Liverpool.

This is a collection of parts, not a team. The only plan seems to be flood the side with attacking players and hope one of them can produce a moment that makes the difference.

It has left United exposed in midfield and vulnerable in defence. Never good when you are facing Liverpool in their current form and with Mohamed Salah displaying the sort of quality that arguably makes him the world’s best player.