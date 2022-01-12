Newcastle are set to miss out on Lille defender Sven Botman, who is not interested in a move to Eddie Howe's side, according to French football journalist Julien Laurens.

Botman has been heavily linked with the Magpies this month, but the French champions do not wish to lose one of their best players and the Netherlands Under-21 centre-back would rather wait and assess his options in the summer.

"I don't think he wants to go there right now, and Lille don't want to let him go," Laurens told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast.

"They want him to help them reach the Champions League and help them against Chelsea in the last 16 of this year's competition.

"It's likely he'll be one of the three to leave Lille after the season, along with Jonathan David and Renato Sanches."

With Milan also interested in Botman, Laurens says there "could be a war for him" in the summer.

