'One will be really happy after - one less so'

Jurgen Klopp says it will be "exciting" to watch Liverpool team-mates Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah go head to head in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Mane's Senegal will face Salah's Egypt at the Olembe Stadium in Cameroon's capital Yaounde at 19:00 GMT on Sunday.

"It's a great achievement for both getting through," said Klopp, whose Reds side face Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend.

"It'll be exciting - one will be really happy after it and one less so. Both have a good chance to achieve something really big.

"It's difficult to get that far. The pressure on their shoulders was massive. We will watch it definitely."

Despite the relatively short turnaround time, Klopp also said both players could feature for their club against Leicester City on Thursday.