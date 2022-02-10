Job done for City

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

It doesn't need to be hammed up, there don't need to be thousands of adjectives here. It was job done for Manchester City in their win over Brentford.

The Bees did do what bees do, work hard. City didn't have lots of chances, but they created enough to win the game. The goals did only come through a penalty and a spill from the goalkeeper but you never thought Manchester City wouldn't win this game.

Joao Cancelo was the star of the show. The naturally right-footed player could have started in the right-back role in the absence of Kyle Walker from the starting XI, but he didn't, continuing as he has done all season at left-back.

But the left-back role is only limited to the team sheet. On the pitch he's a midfielder, a winger, a striker. He deserved a goal tonight.

And a shout for Kevin De Bruyne too. His work rate was phenomenal. Both in attack, but also in defence. Racing back to stop chances before shifting gears to get the team on the move at the other end. A brilliant example to others.