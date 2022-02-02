Who is your favourite PFA Player of the Year?

Voted for as the best player in the league by your own peers - the ultimate accolade.

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards will return in the spring with their latest series of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast on BBC Sounds, ranking their top 10s from an assortment of topics across the Premier League era.

You can choose your top three from a shortlist and the trio will see your choices before they record the pod.

There are three past and present Manchester United stars - including a certain Portuguese forward who has since returned to Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo (2006-07, 2007-08)

One of the greatest players of all time.

Ronaldo was almost unstoppable for Manchester United between 2006 and 2009, scoring 66 league goals before moving to Real Madrid for a then world record £80m fee.

Ronaldo claimed all the individual honours in 2006-07, including the Young Player of the Year award, backing up his feat in the following season too.

Wayne Rooney (2009-10)

Remember the name.

Boy wonder Rooney started his career at Everton and went on to become not only Manchester United's record goalscorer but England's too.

The 2009-10 campaign was his most prolific in the Premier League as he scored 26 times when deployed in an advanced forward role for United, but it wasn't enough as the Red Devils were pipped to the title by a point by Chelsea.

Eric Cantona (1993-94)

The King. The signing of Cantona was one of the most important in Manchester United's history as his acquisition from Leeds provided the catalyst for a remarkable period of success at Old Trafford.

Dinked, smashed, free-kicks, penalties - Cantona scored a vast array of goals and was hailed by his peers as the best player of the 1993-94 campaign, netting 18 times and laying on 12 assists as he won the second of his four Premier League titles.

