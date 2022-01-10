Your views on Chelsea's transfer window so far

We've been asking you to give your thoughts on which players Chelsea should sign, keep or sell.

Here's what you have been talking about so far:

Mahir Gopee: Despite all the hype, Romelu Lukaku has not really delivered so far. Chelsea need another decent striker but also someone who matches Tuchel's philosophy. A perfect signing would be Jonathan David from Lille, our next UCL opponent. Another good piece of business would be to extend the contracts of our centre-backs, starting with Antonio Rudiger.

Kelvin: We need a left wing-back (possibly Lucas Digne)....the load is too much for Marcos Alonso. Saul's deal should not be made permanent because we have Conor Gallagher to replace him for free. We should allow Antonio Rudiger to leave if he is not interested in signing a new deal. We are Chelsea and we are never shaken by such.

Alex Charlton: Forget Declan Rice, it’s all about Tomas Soucek at West Ham. Fit as a fiddle, great in the air and I think he offers something we don’t have in the squad. The guy is a winner and belongs in a top team and his track record prior to West Ham was impressive. Snap him up for £40m while the attention is on Rice. Watch them drop a few positions if they lose him.

Aryan: Chelsea immediately need a left-back as cover for Ben Chilwell, so I would like Lucas Digne to be signed on loan. Also try to sign Declan Rice from West Ham.

Have your say on the Blues' ins and outs here