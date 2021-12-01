BBC Radio 5 Live summariser Pat Nevin described Newcastle as "a soap opera" on the Football Daily podcast after a rollercoaster night for Eddie Howe's side.

"It's never simple at Newcastle," he said. "There are always extraordinary things going on, either on the pitch or off it. It's a soap opera."

Nevin reflected on Ciaran Clark's early red card, which left the Magpies needing to play out the rest of the game with 10 men.

"Every Newcastle manager over the last five years has ended up playing with a back three because he doesn't think he's got centre-backs who are good enough to just play as a two.

"They've got to find a way to fix the mistakes because you can't talk about Newcastle without saying they shot themselves in the foot.

