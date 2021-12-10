Leicester v Newcastle: Head-to-head stats

None of the past 13 Premier League meetings between Leicester and Newcastle have ended in a draw, with the Foxes winning eight (lost five). The Magpies won the most recent meeting in May in 4-2, but last won consecutive Premier League games against Leicester in October 2014.

Newcastle have won three of their past four league games at Leicester, as many as they had in their previous 17 trips to Filbert Street/King Power Stadium (drawn seven, lost seven).

Since their return to the top flight in 2014, Leicester have won more league games against Newcastle than they have against any other side (eight).