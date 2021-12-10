BBC Sport

Leicester v Newcastle: Head-to-head stats

  • None of the past 13 Premier League meetings between Leicester and Newcastle have ended in a draw, with the Foxes winning eight (lost five). The Magpies won the most recent meeting in May in 4-2, but last won consecutive Premier League games against Leicester in October 2014.

  • Newcastle have won three of their past four league games at Leicester, as many as they had in their previous 17 trips to Filbert Street/King Power Stadium (drawn seven, lost seven).

  • Since their return to the top flight in 2014, Leicester have won more league games against Newcastle than they have against any other side (eight).

  • Magpies boss Eddie Howe has never won at Leicester in his managerial career, drawing four and losing five of his nine trips.