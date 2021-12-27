The Newcastle target that 'screams get it done'

Kieran Trippier is the one Newcastle transfer target that "screams get it done", according to the Telegraph's North East football correspondent Luke Edwards.

There is much anticipation on Tyneside about potential business in January following the Saudi-backed takeover in October and Edwards has identified a player to make a statement.

"Kieran Trippier would instantly elevate the team," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"It's a Championship-level defence and Newcastle are going down without the right players.

"Trippier is an England international, he played under Eddie Howe at Burnley and he wants to return to the north of England."

Trippier joined Atletico Madrid from Tottenham in July 2019, but the 31-year-old has regularly been linked with a move back to the Premier League.

"The owners need to be ready to go in the first week of January - they've got to do deals and do them quickly," added Edwards.

Listen to the full discussion on Newcastle from 35'18 on BBC Sounds