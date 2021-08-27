Munoz on Deeney latest, Sissoko & transfers
Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio
Xisco Munoz has been speaking to the media before Watford's Premier League match against Tottenham on Sunday.
Here are the main lines from his news conference:
There was no comment on club captain and longest-serving player Troy Deeney, who is in discussions with the club about the "best options" for both regarding his future;
Asked about the qualities of Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko, who the club are linked with, Munoz described him as a "top player, everybody knows";
The Hornets still have problems in midfield. Juraj Kucka is a doubt, Ozan Tufan is unavailable, Will Hughes is set to join Crystal Palace and Dan Gosling and Nathaniel Chalobah are both still ill;
He said he understands the difficulty of the match at Spurs, wanting his side to play narrow and stop space He described Harry Kane as a "top, top player".