Tottenham 1-0 Watford: Xisco reaction

Watford boss Xisco Munoz speaking to BBC Sport: "I think we can take courage from the players for our plan. They gave a very good performance. We had a good mentality all the game.

"We are improving and want to give better. We know when we play in this stadium the level of the players in front of us. It was a perfect performance from our team, they gave 100%, the only problem was the result.

"I think we had controlled the game [before they scored]. We stopped the space behind and had chances in the transition. It is the moment to continue with the same attitude."

On Troy Deeney's future: "Troy for me is a big legend. He was a very good player. There are questions about him but we need to speak to the board and see what will happen."