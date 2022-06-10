It was another successful night on international duty for Manchester City's stars as Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva shone for Portugal.

Cancelo opened the scoring from Silva's cute pass, firing into the far corner on the half hour against Czech Republic.

Silva then provided another assist, this time for Valencia's Goncalo Guedes to seal a comfortable victory for Fernando Santos' side.

Portugal top their Nations League group with seven points from three games before facing Switzerland in Geneva on Sunday.